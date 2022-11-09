New Peugeot 408 starts at £31,050 OTR

Peugeot has started to take orders for its new Peugeot 408 in the UK and the car starts at £31,050 on the road, the first deliveries will start in Q1 of 2023.

The new 408 will come with a range of engine and powertrain options, including a 1.2 litre petrol engine with 128 horsepower. There will also be a plug-in hybrid with 178 horsepower and other models.

Inside, the new 408 features PEUGEOT’s latest i-Cockpit® with new i-Connect® Advanced infotainment system. All models come standard with a 10-inch digital instrument panel, with GT models benefitting from 3D technology. Also included is a 10-inch central touchscreen which comes standard with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto. PEUGEOT’s fully configurable virtual i-toggles are positioned below to give immediate access to frequently used features such as air-conditioning controls, phone contacts and application launches.

As part of its commitment to offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up in 2023, the new 408 is available from launch with two efficient Plug-in Hybrid powertrains, as well as one efficient PureTech petrol engine. The Hybrid 225 e-EAT8 combines a 179hp PureTech petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor for a total power output of 225hp, while the Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 models come with a 150hp PureTech petrol engine that’s combined with an 81kW electric motor for a total power output of 180hp. Importantly, every trim level, from Allure to First Edition is available with Hybrid powertrains.

You can find out more details about the new Peugeot 408 over at Peugeot at the link below, the car is now available to buy.

