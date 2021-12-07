New Oppo smartphone with retractable camera teased

It looks like Oppo is getting ready to reveal a new smartphone, the company has released a teaser photo of a new handset.

The picture of this new smartphone was posted on Twitter and it can be seen in the video below, it shows a retractable camera on the back of the handset along with some other cameras.

Most pop-ups are annoying… But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉 Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

The handset certainly looks interesting from the short video and we are looking forward to finding out some more details about the device and also what specifications the handset will come with.

We have seen a number of smartphones with retractable cameras, but the majority of these are for the front Selfie camera, it will be interesting to see exactly what this new camera is like.

As yet there are no details on what sort of specifications this new Oppo smartphone will come with, as soon as we get some more details on the handset and also more information on this new camera system, we will let you know. Oppo will be giving more details about the handset at INNO World on the 14th of December 2021.

Source Gizmochina

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals