Oppo A55s smartphone gets official

We recently saw some leaked press renders of the new Oppo A55s smartphone and now the handset is official and we have all the devices on the device.

The Oppo A55s comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display the features a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, if you need some additional storage then the handset comes with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Oppo A55s smartphone comes with ColorOS 11 which is based on Google’s Android 11 OS and there is also a 4,000 mAh battery.

The handset features a range of cameras which include a single front-facing camera and two rear cameras. On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Oppo A55s smartphone will come in a choice of two different colors, black and green and it will retail for JPY 32,800 which is about $287 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on when it will launch in more countries.

Source GSM Arena

