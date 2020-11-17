New OnePlus 9 smartphone also gets benchmarked

The new OnePlus 9 Pro recently got benchmarked and now the OnePlus 9 has also popped up on Geekbench.

This new device is listed with the model number LuBan LE2113, the previous device had the model number LuBAn LE2117.

This handset is also listed with the yet to be announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, this processor should be made official in December.

The device is also listed with 8GB of AM and running the new Android 11 OS, those are the only details we have on the device at the moment.

The new OnePlus 9 range of smartphone is expected to be made official in March 2021, as soon as we get more details about the handsets, we will let you guys know.

Source Geekbench, GSM Arena

