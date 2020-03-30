New OnePlus 8 press shots leaked

Last week we heard a number of specifications on the new OnePlus 8 smartphones and now we have some leaked press renders of the handsets.

WinFuture have posted some press renders of the new OnePlus flagship, the handset will be available in a choice of three colors Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.

There will be two different models in the range, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the handsets will have similar specifications.

The OnePlus 8 will have a 6.55 inch display ith a FHD+ resolution and the 8 Plus a 6.78 inch display with a QHD+ resolution.

Both devices will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and you can choose from either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and also 128GB and 256 GB of storage. They will also come with the same Selfie camera, a 16 megapixel camera.

The rear cameras on each device will be different, the OnePlus 8 will come with three rear cameras, a 48 megapixel camera, a16 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera. The 8 Plus will have four rear cameras, two 48 megapixel cameras, one 8 megapixel camera and one 5 megapixel camera.

The handsets will come with Android 8 and the 8 will have a 4300 mAh battery, the 8 Plus will have a slightly larger 4510 mAh battery

Source Winfuture, Ishan Agarwal

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals