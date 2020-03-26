OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro specifications revealed

It looks like we have some specifications on the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones, Ishan Agarwal has revealed both handsets specifications on Twitter.

Both devices will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, there will be two storage options 128GB or 256GB.

The OnePlus 8 will come with a 6.55 inch display with a FHD+ resolution, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a slight larger 6.78 inch display with a QHD+ resolution.

Both handsets will feature a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back they will have different cameras.

The OnePlus 8 will have a triple camera setup with one 48 megapixel camera, one 16 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera. The OnePlus 8 Pro will have four rear cameras, two 48 megapixel cameras, an 8 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera.

Both handset will come with Android 10 and the OnePlus 8 will have a 4300 mAh battery, the 8 Pro will have a larger 4,510 mAh battery.

Exclusive: They’re coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78″ 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I’m so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

Source Ishan Argawal

