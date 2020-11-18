New One UI 3.0 beta released for the Galaxy S20

Samsung has released a new One UI 3.0 beta software update for their Galaxy S20 range of smartphones.

The new One UI 3.0 beta software is based on Google’s Android 11 OS and it has been released for the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This new beta of Android 11 brings a range of new features to the Galaxy S20 range of smartphones, the final updated is expected some time before the end of 2020.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Samsung will be releasing the One UI 3.0 software and Android 11 for its Galaxy S20 range of devices, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

