New Nokia 5.3 smartphone poses for the camera

It looks like we have some photos of the new Nokia 5.3 smartphone, the photo above was posted on Twitter and it hows that the handset will come with quad cameras on the back.

As well as the four rear cameras the handset will apparently feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor, as yet there are no details on how much RAM it will come with and also how much storage.

The Nokia 5.3 will apparently feature a 6.55 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it will come with Android 10.

The handset will be available in a range of colors at launch, this will include Charcoal, Green and Sand, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source zoksh / Twitter, NPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals