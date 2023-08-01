New Nissan Z Nismo unveiled

Nissan has unveiled its new Nissan Z Nismo and the car is launching in Japan first and then it will be headed to more countries, the car will come with 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque.

The front grille, front and rear bumpers, fender moldings, side sill protectors, rear spoiler, and rear LED fog lamps have been developed exclusively for NISMO. With a low center of gravity exuding an extended and carefree sense of speed, downforce has been strengthened and aerodynamic performance increased. The front grille mesh has a honeycomb design with low airflow resistance, which was also used in the 2024 Nissan GT-R. This works with the wind-skimming air guide slope to maximize cooling efficiency. The wheels, newly installed 19-inch forged aluminum painted in glossy black, balance rigidity and weight reduction through a 9-radial spoke design—even with increased rim width.

The interior is based on the Fairlady Z’s simple and sporty interior, with a combination of colors and materials that help the driver better focus while enhancing the sporty driving experience. The Recaro sports seats, designed exclusively for NISMO, combine black perforated Alcantara*3 with leather material for both a non-slip and high-quality texture.

You can find 0ut more information about the new Nissan Z Nismo over at the Nissan website at the link below, as yet there are no details on when it will be available in the USA and other countries.

Source Nissan, Top Gear



