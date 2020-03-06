New Motorola Moto G8 smartphone gets official

Motorola has unveiled its latest Android smartphone the Moto G8 and the handset features a 6.2 inch display with a HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The Moto G8 comes with a 4000 mAh battery and a 10W rapid charger and it comes with three cameras on the back and one on the front.

On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a triple camera setup with one 16 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and one 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset comes with Android 10 and it will be available in a choice of Neon Blue and Peal White, the device is now available in Brazil and it will launch in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia over the next few weeks.

