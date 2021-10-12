New Motorola Moto G51 smartphone gets benchmarked

Motorola launched their Moto G50 smartphone back in August and now we have details on another device, the Moto G51.

The new Motorola Moto G51 smartphone recently appeared in the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number motorola moto g51 5G.

The benchmarks have revealed some details about the handset, the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 mobile processor, the previous Moto G50 used a Dimensity 700 processor.

The handset will also come with 4GB of RAM and it is expected to be made available with a choice of different storage options. The device will also come with Android 11, those are the only details we know about the device so far.

As a reminder the Moto G50 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset also had a range of cameras, on the front there is a single camera and on the back there is a triple camera setup.

On the front of the handset there is a 13 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset the triple camera setup is made up of one 48 megapixel camera, a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

As soon as we get some more specifications on the new Moto G51 smartphone and details on a launch date, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

