Motorola Moto G50 5G gets official

The new Motorola Moto G50 5G recently appeared on some benchmarks and now the handset if official.

The Moto G50 5G has been made official in Australia and the device comes with similar specifications to the G50 that launched earlier tin the year.

The new Motorola Moto G50 5G comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage.

If you need some additional storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion and it comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging, it also comes with Android 11.

The new Moto G50 5G is equipped with a range of cameras, on the front there is a single camera and on the back there is a triple camera setup.

On the front of the handset there is a 13 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset the triple camera setup is made up of one 48 megapixel camera, a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The device will come in a choice of green and grey colors and it will retail for AUD 399 which is about $289 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on when it will launch in more countries.

Source Gizmochina

