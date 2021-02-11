New Motorola Moto E7 Power Leaked

We just heard about the new Moto G30 smartphone and now we have details on another Motorola handset, the Motorola Moto E7 Power.

The Motorola Moto E7 Power will come with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, the handset will feature a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The device will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will feature a 13 megapixel main camera on the back which is paired with a 2 megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the handset there is a 5 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, the device will come with Android 10 and will retail for around €150.

Source Winfuture

