New Mini Countryman E unveiled

Mini has taken the wraps of their latest Mini, the new Mini Countryman E and this updated model is larger than the model it replaces, it is also an EV. It is 6cm taller and 13cm longer than the previous generation Countryman.

The car also features wider wheel arches and it comes with a minimalist design and a range of new features, the car comes with 204 horsepower or 150 kW and it has 250 Nm of torque, the car has a range of 462 km.

In its electrified third generation, the largest model in the new MINI family, continues the brand’s journey into an era of locally emission-free electric mobility. The compact crossover model has been on course for success ever since its market launch in 2010, with five doors and – new for MINI at the time – more than four metres in length. No wonder: after all, the optional all-wheel drive of this powerfully motorised adventurer ensures safe and unbridled driving fun – even off the beaten track.

“With the all-electric MINI Countryman, the largest model in the new MINI vehicle family takes the brand into an era of locally emission-free electric mobility. The first MINI to be manufactured in Germany also offers the highest possible level of environmental compatibility in production. Its versatility and powerful electric drive make it the perfect companion in the city as well as for adventures beyond,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

You can find out more information about the new Mini Countryman E over at the Mini website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much the car will retail for, as soon as we get some information on this we will let you know.

Source Mini



