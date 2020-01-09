New MINI Convertible Sidewalk edition gets official

Mini is launched a new limited edition car, the MINI Convertible Sidewalk edition and it will come with a custom interior and exterior.

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk comes with exclusive paintwork, some light alloy wheels and a unique soft top design.

The edition model features brushed aluminium door sills bearing the “Sidewalk” lettering. Inside, the occupants sit on seats in the exclusive MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk variant. Their anthracite-coloured leather surfaces are combined with contrasting seams in Petrol and Energetic Yellow. In addition, braided piping in Petrol and the “Sidewalk” logo add touches of individual style. The doormats have matching dark Petrol surrounds and Energetic Yellow seams.

The interior surfaces of the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk also have a model-specific design. The backlit decorative trim on the passenger side in Piano Black is combined with accents in petrol and silver. In addition, the elliptical door trim is in Petrol. The sports leather steering wheel with its discreet “Sidewalk” logo at the bottom and contrasting seams is a further highlight in edition model’s interior.

You can find out more details about the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk over at Mini at the link below, it will be available in March.

Source BMW

