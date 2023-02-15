New Mini Convertible EV launched for £52,500

The first electric Mini Convertible EV has launched in the UK, the car is a launch model and it will be limited to 999 units in Europe and 150 units in the UK.

The new electric Min Convertible will be available in the UK in April and the car will cost £52,500, you can see more details on the car below.

The MINI Electric Convertible is offered with a fixed specification and two exterior paint choices for customers: Enigmatic Black or White Silver. Door handles, side scuttles and the surrounds of the front and rear lights are finished in Resolute Bronze, and the MINI logo and model lettering feature in Piano Black. The E logo – also found on the MINI Electric – is situated on the front apron and on the rear. Edition-specific details are found on the side scuttles and door sill trims, featuring consecutive numbering for each of the 999 units available.

The MINI Electric Convertible also showcases edition-specific 17” Electric Power Spoke 2-tone alloy wheels, made from 100 per cent secondary aluminium. The combination of green electricity during production and the use of the secondary raw material, significantly reduces CO2 emissions compared to conventional manufacturing processes.

For the interior, MINI Yours sports seats in Leather Lounge design offer seat heating and adjustable thigh support, while the multifunctional sports steering wheel – finished in Nappa leather – is also heated and features the MINI Electric logo. Interior surfaces are finished in Piano Black, while ambient lighting and signature MINI Electric yellow colour accents, such as the start-stop toggle switch, complete the interior design.

You can find out more information about the new Mini Convertible EV over at the Mini website at the link below.

Source Mini





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals