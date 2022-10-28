Geeky Gadgets

New Mercedes AMG A45 S 4MATIC+ starts at £63,140

Mercedes AMG A45 S

Mercedes Benz is launching their new Mercedes AMG A45 S 4MATIC+ in the UK, the cat is now available to order and prices start at £63,140.

The Mercedes AMG A45 S 4MATIC+ comes with a 2 litre 4 cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 421 horsepower and 500 Nm or torque.

Inside, the A45 and A35 both benefit from the Mercedes-AMG Performance steering wheel. The wheel features a pair of rotating dials that can be used to quick select handling and engine modes. The three-stage AMG Dynamics can also be controlled without taking the drivers’ hands off the steering wheel. Inside are the familiar AMG performance seats, which can be specified in a new sage grey colour, or black MICROCUT microfiber with seams and highlights in bright orange.

New to the Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC saloon and hatchback is the 48-volt system also found in the rest of the refreshed A-Class range. The 48-volt system sees the A35 now with a total power output of 306hp and a maximum torque of 400Nm, with an additional 10kW of power from the RSG at start-up. Both the A45 and A35 feature an AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8-speed gearbox.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG A45 S 4MATIC+ over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

