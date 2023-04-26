New McLaren 750S supercar gets official

McLaren has unveiled their latest supercar, the McLaren 750S and this car will replace the 720S, the car comes with a twin-turbo 4.0 litre V8 engine that produces 740 horsepower.

The new McLaren 750S supercar will come with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.8 seconds and the car will be available as both a Coupe and a Spider (convertible), it certainly looks impressive from the photos and you can see it in action in the video below.

The new McLaren 750S has arrived, setting a new – and exhilarating – benchmark for supercar performance and driver engagement. You can re-watch the full launch above, including insight on the car from McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters, Director of Product Strategy Jamie Corstorphine and the Chief Engineer on the 750S project, Sandy Holford.

Available in both Coupé and Spider guise, the new 750S is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren ever, raising the strengths of the celebrated 720S to thrilling new heights. Remarkably, the 750S is 30kg lighter than its predecessor, tipping the scales at a lightest possible dry weight of 1,277kg, thanks to its advanced carbon fibre monocoque construction and the meticulous approach taken to each and every component. Details include carbon fibre-shelled racing seats and new alloy wheels, the lightest ever fitted as standard on a series-production McLaren.

You can find out more information about the new McLaren supercar over at the MacLaren website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source McLaren





