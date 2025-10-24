Beyond the M5: What Makes the New iPad Pro Pro?

The M5 iPad Pro builds upon Apple’s flagship tablet lineup with a series of thoughtful refinements. While it doesn’t introduce new changes, it delivers meaningful upgrades in performance, connectivity, and usability. These enhancements make it a compelling choice for users with older models, particularly those looking to improve their workflows or take advantage of the latest technology. If you’re considering an upgrade, here’s a detailed look at a new video from Christopher Lawley at what the M5 iPad Pro brings to the table.

Performance: Faster, Smarter, and More Capable

At the core of the M5 iPad Pro is the new M5 chip, which delivers a noticeable boost in performance. While the improvements may not be innovative, they are significant enough to enhance the overall user experience. Key upgrades include:

Memory Bandwidth: Increased from 120 GB/s in the M4 to 153 GB/s, allowing faster workflows for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and large-scale data processing.

Increased from 120 GB/s in the M4 to 153 GB/s, allowing faster workflows for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and large-scale data processing. GPU Performance: Graphics-intensive applications benefit from a 16.3% reduction in video export times, making sure smoother performance for professionals working with high-resolution media.

Graphics-intensive applications benefit from a 16.3% reduction in video export times, making sure smoother performance for professionals working with high-resolution media. RAM Boost: Lower-tier storage models now come with 12 GB of RAM, up from 8 GB in the previous generation. This upgrade significantly improves multitasking and the handling of resource-heavy applications.

While the CPU gains are modest, they still provide a slight edge in single-core and multi-core tasks, making sure the M5 iPad Pro remains competitive for professionals and power users. These performance enhancements make it a reliable tool for creative and technical workflows.

Local AI Processing: A Glimpse into the Future

One of the standout features of the M5 chip is its integration of neural accelerators within the GPU cores, which enhances the device’s local AI processing capabilities. Although app support for these features is currently limited, the potential for future applications is significant. Tasks such as image recognition, natural language processing, and real-time data analysis could see substantial improvements as developers optimize their software for this architecture.

This forward-looking approach positions the M5 iPad Pro as a device ready to use advancements in AI-driven applications. For users who rely on innovative technology, this feature underscores the tablet’s potential to remain relevant as software ecosystems evolve.

Connectivity: Faster, More Versatile, and Future-Ready

Connectivity is a major area of improvement in the M5 iPad Pro, making it more adaptable to modern workflows and connected ecosystems. Key enhancements include:

C1X Cellular Modem: Offers 50% faster cellular speeds and 30% greater power efficiency, making it ideal for users who frequently work on the go.

Offers 50% faster cellular speeds and 30% greater power efficiency, making it ideal for users who frequently work on the go. Wi-Fi 7 Support: Delivers faster wireless speeds and reduced latency, improving file transfers, streaming, and online collaboration.

Delivers faster wireless speeds and reduced latency, improving file transfers, streaming, and online collaboration. Bluetooth 6: Enhances device pairing and data transfer speeds, making sure seamless connectivity with peripherals.

Enhances device pairing and data transfer speeds, making sure seamless connectivity with peripherals. Thread Integration: Positions the iPad as a more effective hub for smart home devices, expanding its utility beyond traditional tablet functions.

These upgrades ensure the M5 iPad Pro remains a strong contender in both professional and personal use cases, catering to users who demand reliable and high-speed connectivity.

Battery and Charging: Balancing Familiarity with Convenience

The M5 iPad Pro maintains the same 10-hour battery life as its predecessor, which may disappoint users with particularly demanding workflows. However, the addition of fast charging is a welcome improvement. With a 60W adapter, the device can achieve a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. This feature minimizes downtime and keeps users productive, even during busy schedules.

While the unchanged battery life may not meet the expectations of all users, the fast-charging capability adds a layer of convenience that enhances the overall experience.

External Monitor Support: A Boost for Professionals

For users who rely on external displays, the M5 iPad Pro introduces enhanced support that expands its versatility. Key features include:

4K Monitors: Supported at 120 Hz, providing smoother visuals for tasks such as video editing and gaming.

Supported at 120 Hz, providing smoother visuals for tasks such as video editing and gaming. 5K and 6K Displays: Supported at 60 Hz, offering high-resolution capabilities for creative professionals working on detailed projects.

Supported at 60 Hz, offering high-resolution capabilities for creative professionals working on detailed projects. Adaptive Sync: Reduces latency, improving real-time applications such as gaming, live editing, and interactive presentations.

These features make the M5 iPad Pro a valuable tool for creative professionals, allowing seamless integration with high-resolution external displays and enhancing its utility for a wide range of workflows.

Design and Accessories: Familiar Yet Functional

The M5 iPad Pro retains the same design as its predecessor, with no changes to its form factor or color options. While the sleek and functional design continues to appeal to users, some may have hoped for a refresh to distinguish the new model. On the accessories front, compatibility with existing peripherals ensures a seamless transition for current users, reducing the need for additional investments.

However, the lack of innovation in design and accessories may leave some users wanting more. Despite this, the M5 iPad Pro remains a well-crafted device that prioritizes functionality and ease of use.

Refined Advancements for a Reliable Experience

The M5 iPad Pro is a testament to Apple’s commitment to steady, incremental improvements. Its performance, connectivity, and usability upgrades make it an attractive option for users with older iPads, particularly those from the M1 generation or earlier. For professionals and power users, features such as faster cellular connectivity, enhanced external monitor support, and improved local AI processing provide tangible benefits.

However, for those who already own the M4 iPad Pro, the upgrades may not justify an immediate purchase unless specific features align with their needs. The M5 iPad Pro is less about dramatic changes and more about refining an already excellent device, making sure it remains a top choice in the tablet market while paving the way for future advancements.

Source & Image Credit: Christopher Lawley



