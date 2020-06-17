New limited edition Range Rover Fifty celebrates 50 years

Land Rover is celebrating 50 years of their popular Range Rover models and the company is launching an exclusive limited edition SUV.

The new Range Rover Fifty model will be restricted to just 1,970 vehicles, the original car was launched back in 1970.

Building on the luxuriously appointed Autobiography, the Range Rover Fifty features a number of bespoke exterior accents in Auric Atlas as well as two unique 22-inch wheels. The badging features a ‘Fifty’ script created personally by Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer, which will appear on the exterior of the vehicle and throughout the interior on the unique “1 of 1970” centre console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates.

These new SUVs will be available in a range of exclusive colors which will include Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black.

There are also some other color options from Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, these will include Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White. The vehicles will be available with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug in hybrid options.

Source Land Rover

