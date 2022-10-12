New Lexus UX 300e comes with 40 percent more range

Lexus has unveiled its new Lexus UX 300e and the car comes with a range that has been extended by 40% to up to 450 km.

The new Lexus UX 300eis equipped with a new battery and the car gets a number of upgrades including changes to the chassis and body and more.

Lexus has introduced a package of upgrades to the UX 300e, the compact luxury crossover which launched two years ago as Lexus’ first all-electric model.

In the most significant development, a new battery system increases driving range by more than 40% up to 450 km – enough to travel from Brussels to Frankfurt for instance, or from Nice to Florence in one hop.

At the same time, detail changes to the body and chassis have enhanced the superior driving experience and refinement that are hallmarks of the Lexus UX family.

The UX 300e also gets a new and improved multimedia system, which is one of the top priorities for premium car buyers; a more comprehensive advanced safety system; and is now offered with a wider choice of upholstery details and an additional exterior colour.

You can find out more information about the new Lexus UX 300e over at Lexus at the link below, the first deliveries will start in May 2023.

Source Lexus



