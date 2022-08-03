2022 Lexus RZ 450e now available to order

The new 2022 Lexus RZ 450e is apparently now available to order in Europe and the car will be delivered to the first customers later this summer.

By far, the biggest challenge Lexus faced in designing an entirely new BEV was delivering on the Lexus Driving Signature experience with an entirely electric drivetrain. The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e accomplishes just that. With optimal placement of battery and motor, the RZ achieves the best weight distribution for responsiveness. The DIRECT4 all-wheel drive controls the front and rear drive force according to driving conditions for a serene sensation known as “The Natural.”

What does the future sound like? Without a combustion engine, BEVs are naturally very quiet, but aural feedback is an important part of a positive vehicle experience. To maintain the excitement of driving, Lexus engineers developed and produced an original sound. By matching frequencies with the vehicle’s speed, the car-driver dialogue is preserved, and the driver remains informed of their acceleration.

Front and rear seat acoustic glass also helps suppress undesirable outside noises so drivers can remain focused on the vehicle’s acoustics — unless, of course, the time is right for music. The RZ 450e features the North American-developed Lexus Interface multimedia system recently launched on the NX and LX. And, with voice commands, drivers can control the standard 14-inch touchscreen and easily navigate the music collection in their favorite devices.

