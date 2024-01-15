New Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon

Lexus has unveiled a new concept car at the 2024 Tokyoa Auto Salson, the new Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept, which is designed to be a performance-focused car, and it features a 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine that comes with Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission and electronically controlled full-time all-wheel drive.

The car comes with 205 horsepower and it features 19-inch wheels, the exact performance figures have not been revealed as yet, although you can see more details on the car below.

The LBX Morizo RR Concept makes its world debut today at the Tokyo Auto Salon, a reinterpretation of Lexus’ all-new compact crossover as a high-performance model that’s focused on driver engagement and rewards. At the same time, the concept preserves the essential high-quality driving experience and sophisticated design that are intrinsic to the brand

Adding another dimension to the LBX’s convention-breaking character, the concept model has been created with direct input from Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman and Master Driver Akio Toyoda – also known as “Morizo”. Chairman Toyoda gives a personal insight into the project in a short video that can be viewed on Lexus Europe Newsroom.

You can find out more information about the new Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept car over at the Lexus website at the link below, as soon as we get some more information on performance, we will let you know.

Source Lexus



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals