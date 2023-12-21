2025 Lexus UX 300h unveiled

Lexus has unveiled a new version of its UX, the 2025 Lexus UX 300h and the car comes with a range of upgrades including a new fifth-generation hybrid system that produces up to 1965 horsepower.

The new Lexus UX 300h comes with a 12.3 inch multi-information display as standard on the Premium and F Sport models and it also comes with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0.

The 2025 UX 300h becomes the first Lexus vehicle powered by the fifth-generation Lexus Hybrid System, which pairs the inline four-cylinder 2.0-liter gas engine with two motor-generators through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission.

The engine, working in concert with the electric motor, assures responsive performance, while exemplary energy efficiency is achieved by using both electric motors to charge a compact and lightweight lithium-ion battery that has replaced the previous system’s nickel-metal hydride battery. The 60-cell battery is located under the rear seat, helping with passenger comfort and storage capacity.

A new hybrid transaxle has been adopted, enabling higher output of the front (83 kW) and rear (30 kW) motors. Combined, the engine, lithium-ion battery and high-output motor deliver up to 196 horsepower.

You can find out more details about the new 2025 Lexus UX 300h over at the Lexus website at the link below, the car will go on sale in early 2024 and pricing will be announced closer to launch.

Source Lexus



