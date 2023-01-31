New iPad Mini 7 coming in 2024

The last iPad Mini was launched in 2021 and now it looks like we will have to wait until 2024 to see the device’s replacement, the iPad Mini 7.

Apple was expected to launch a new iPad Mini before the end of 2023, but according to a recent report, the device is not expected to launch until 2024.

The news comes from Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has revealed that Apple is planning to launch their next generation iPad Mini in early 2024.

Ming-Chi Kuo also revealed recently that Apple is also working on a new folding iPad and this device will also be launching in 2024. Apple is not expected to release any new iPads before the end of 2023.

The iPad Mini 6, which is the current model comes with the Apple A15 Bionic processor and it features an 8.3-inch display. We are not expecting the size of the device to change much on the next model, although we may see an updated design.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new iPad Mini 7 will launch and also some information on the tablet’s specifications, we will let you know. We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Apple has planned for its new iPad Mini.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors





