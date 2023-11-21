New Hyundai Tuscan SUV gets official

Hyundai has unveiled its latest SUV for the UK, the new Hyundai Tuscan and the car is scheduled to go on sale in the UK in May next year, it gets a range of upgrades and design changes over the previous model.

The car comes with an updated grille and bumper, plus new skid plates and a new range of alloy wheels, you can see more details about what is included in the latest generation Tuscan below.

The new Tucson inherits the essence of the current model’s “Parametric Dynamics” design language while evolving with a more refined and powerful aesthetic. The front fascia features a bold interplay of thin, angular lines in the radiator grille, complemented by hidden “Parametric Jewel” daytime running lights (DRLs).

The bumper and skid plates extend seamlessly from side to side, creating a dynamic and visually wider stance. Redesigned alloy wheels further accentuate the car’s dynamism and enhance its overall proportions. At the rear, the skid plates are integrated into the bumper molding and enlarged horizontally, reinforcing the impression of a wider wheelbase. The sleek, rigid form of the rear end seamlessly echoes the front, conveying a sense of stability and balance.

The interior of the new Tucson prioritizes spaciousness and practicality, achieved through a horizontal design that creates a sense of openness. The seamless integration of advanced technology elements ensures a harmonious blend of functionality and aesthetics.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai Tuscan over at the Hyundai website at the link below, the car is launching in the UK and Europe in 2024, but there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Hyundai



