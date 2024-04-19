New Hyundai Santa FE Starts at £46,775

The all-new fifth generation Hyundai SANTA FE marks a significant leap forward in the SUV market. This redesigned model seamlessly blends luxury, technology, and versatility, setting a new standard for its class. The 2023 SANTA FE boasts a striking exterior design, featuring a boxy yet elegant silhouette that exudes both sophistication and ruggedness. The spacious, customer-centric interior caters to the needs of diverse users, from outdoor enthusiasts to urban commuters, offering a range of advanced features and amenities.

Cutting-Edge Safety and Convenience Features

Hyundai prioritizes safety in the new SANTA FE, equipping it with the Hyundai Smart Sense Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. This comprehensive suite includes innovative features such as Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, which alerts drivers to vehicles in their blind spot and can apply brakes to avoid collisions, and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, which detects potential frontal collisions and automatically applies the brakes if necessary. Highway Drive Assist is another notable feature, providing semi-autonomous driving capabilities on highways, reducing driver fatigue during long journeys.

In addition to these advanced driver assistance systems, the 2023 SANTA FE comes standard with 10 airbags, ensuring comprehensive protection for all occupants. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System continuously monitors the vehicle’s tire pressure, alerting drivers to any potential issues and enhancing overall safety.

Hyundai’s commitment to convenience is evident in the integration of Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates. This innovative feature allows the vehicle’s systems to be updated remotely, without the need for owners to visit a service center. By keeping the vehicle’s software up to date, Hyundai ensures that SANTA FE owners always have access to the latest features and improvements.

A Range of Options for Every Preference

The Hyundai SANTA FE 2023 offers a variety of trim levels and powertrain options to suit different preferences and budgets. The three trim levels – Premium, Ultimate, and Calligraphy – each offer a distinct set of features and amenities. The Premium trim, starting at £46,775, includes luxurious features such as 20″ alloy wheels, a Smart Power Tailgate, and a dual curved 12.3″ display setup. The Ultimate and Calligraphy trims, with starting prices of £50,275 and £52,775 respectively, add even more premium features, elevating the SANTA FE’s luxury quotient.

Customers can choose between a Hybrid and a Plug-In Hybrid powertrain, with both two-wheel and four-wheel drive options available. The 1.6-litre T-GDi Smartstream engine delivers impressive performance, with a maximum power output of 215 PS for the Hybrid and 253 PS for the Plug-In Hybrid variant. Both powertrains offer a maximum torque of 367 Nm, ensuring a dynamic and responsive driving experience.

Personalization and Availability

The new SANTA FE is now available for purchase in the UK, with a range of ten attractive color options to choose from, including the eye-catching Terracotta Orange Solid. This wide array of color choices allows customers to personalize their vehicle to their taste, making the SANTA FE a reflection of their individual style.

As Hyundai continues to innovate and push boundaries in the automotive industry, the all-new SANTA FE serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering vehicles that combine luxury, technology, and safety. With its advanced features, diverse options, and striking design, the 2023 Hyundai SANTA FE is poised to make a significant impact on the SUV market, setting a new benchmark for its competitors to follow.

Source Hyundai



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals