New Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled its latest SUV, the new Hyundai Bayon this new SUV crossover has been designed specifically for the European Market and it has received a range of upgrades including various design changes, an updated interior, and more.

The updated Hyundai Bayon SUV comes with a 10.25-inch digital dash and it also features multicolor ambient lighting, plus front LED DRL (Daytime Running Lights” and more, you can see more details below.

In line with Hyundai’s customer-centric approach, new Bayon offers advanced connectivity technology. Its state-of-the-art digital cockpit and top-line infotainment features have been made even better, thanks to the introduction of Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates.

Customers now benefit from a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster, with a separate 10.25-inch Audio Visual Navigation Screen (AVN) screen as standard. New Bayon continues to offer features that were already popular in the previous version, such as the optional 10.25-inch configurable digital cluster with different graphics, depending on the drive mode, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, and the latest update to Bluelink® telematics.

The exact specifications, pricing, and availability details for the new Hyundai Bayon have not been revealed as yet, you can find more information about this new SUV over at Hyundai at the link below.

Source Hyundai



