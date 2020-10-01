New Google TV unveiled, a new look for Android TV

Google is giving its Android TV a new look with the launch of their new Google TV which will be available on the new Google Chromecast first.

The new Google TV comes with a new design and a range of updates features, plus voice control and it is designed to help you easily find the content you want, have a look at the video below.

he new Google TV experience brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. To build this, we studied the different ways people discover media—from searching for a specific title to browsing by genre—and created an experience that helps you find what to watch. We also made improvements to Google’s Knowledge Graph, which is part of how we better understand and organize your media into topics and genres, from movies about space travel to reality shows about cooking. You’ll also see titles that are trending on Google Search, so you can always find something timely and relevant.

You can find more details about the new Google TV over at Google at the link below, it will be available on the Chromecast at first and then it will land on Sony and Android OS TVs next year.

