New Google Pixel 4a will retail for $399

It looks like we have some more information on the new Google Pixel 4a, Evan Blass has revealed that the handset will retail for $399.

Evan posted the picture above on Twitter which shows a Google billboard advertising the new Pixel 4a smartphone along with its price.

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Google Pixel 4a smartphone, the handset will come with a 5.81 inch display with a FHD+ resolution.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and it will also come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

On the front of the handset there will be an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there will be a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos. The handset will also come with a 3080 mAh battery and Android 10. As yet there are no details on when it will go on sale, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Evan Blass

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals