New Fiat 500 is an electric city car

Fiat has unveiled their new Fiat 500 and the car is the first all electric car from the company, the car will have a range of up to 199 miles and fast charging.

The new Fiat 500 also comes with level 2 autonomous driving and the first model will be a limited edition ‘La Prima’ model, pricing starts at £29,000 on the road.

Range and charging times are two key considerations for customers. The lithium-ion batteries, with a capacity of 42kWh, give the New 500 a range of up to 199 miles in the WLTP cycle. To optimise charging time, the New 500 is equipped with an 85kW fast charge system. It takes only five minutes to build up a sufficient energy reserve to travel 30 miles, more than the average daily commute. Using a fast charger can also power the battery to 80% in just 35 minutes. The Combo 2 socket, located on the rear right side panel of the car, has the ability to accept both AC and DC charging.

Home charging solutions are also available. The launch edition of the New 500 comes complete with an Easy Wallbox™, a home charging system that can simply be connected to a normal home outlet. ENGIE EPS developed this solution exclusively for FCA. This simple, accessible “plug-and-charge” solution can be managed easily via Bluetooth. It can stabilise energy load by charging a 500 at home with up to 3kW of charging power, without the need for professional installation.

You can find out more details about the new Fiat 500 electric city car over at Fiat the the link below, the car is available to order as of now.

Source Fiat

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals