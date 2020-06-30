New entry level Porsche Taycan unveiled in China

Porsche as unveiled a new entry level version of their Porsche Taycan in China, the car comes with a rear wheel drive single motor power train and less power than the current models.

This new entry level Taycan comes with a choice of a Performance Battery (79.2 kwh) or a Performance Battery Plus ( 93.4 kwh).

It comes with a total of 469 horsepower (350 kw) and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 149 miles per hour.

The new version of the Taycan is only launching in China at the moment and it comes with an 11-kw charger onboard and an optional 22-kw charger. The car will have a range of 257 miles on the smaller battery and 304 miles on the larger one.

As yet there are no details on whether Porsche intends to offer this new version of the Taycan outside of China.

Source Green Car Reports

