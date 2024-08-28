New Dyson Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched (Video)

Dyson, renowned for its innovative vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, has ventured into the premium headphone market with the launch of its new noise-canceling headphones. Priced at $500, these headphones are positioned to compete directly with Apple’s popular AirPods Max. While Dyson’s offering features several unique features and enhancements, it also comes with some notable drawbacks, particularly in terms of weight and sound quality. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Dyson Noise Cancelling headphones, let’s find out what they are like.

Following the company’s previous foray into audio with its headphone-air purifier combo, Dyson’s latest product focuses solely on delivering exceptional audio performance and effective noise cancellation. The headphones showcase Dyson’s signature design language and attention to detail, aiming to attract consumers seeking a high-end alternative to Apple’s offering.

Robust Design with Customization Options

One of the most striking aspects of Dyson’s new headphones is their robust, all-metal construction. This design choice ensures durability but also contributes to the headphones’ substantial weight of 451 grams, making them the heaviest among tested models. While the soft top cushion provides comfort, the weight may be a concern for some users during extended listening sessions.

Dyson has prioritized customization, allowing users to replace the ear cups and back plates to suit their preferences. The headphones also feature:

A clever joystick for managing physical controls

On-head detection for automatic pause and play

Multi-device connectivity for seamless switching between audio sources

However, some users may find the noise cancellation and transparency mode control to be finicky.

Battery Life and Sound Quality

In terms of performance, Dyson’s headphones excel in battery life, offering a rated 55 hours of playback, significantly surpassing the AirPods Max. This extended battery life ensures that users can enjoy their audio content for longer periods without frequent charging.

The sound quality of Dyson’s headphones is solid, with three EQ presets: Neutral, Enhanced, and Bass Boost. While the audio experience is satisfactory, it may not be exceptional enough to justify the premium price point for some users. The active noise cancellation is effective but not class-leading, and the transparency mode adequately handles most situations.

Pricing and Market Positioning

At $500, Dyson’s noise-canceling headphones are $50 cheaper than the AirPods Max, offering a more affordable alternative for those seeking high-end features. They also provide better battery life and more intuitive physical controls compared to Apple’s offering.

However, when compared to other premium noise-canceling headphones in the $350 range, Dyson’s product may be considered overpriced. Competitors in this price bracket offer similar or even superior performance, making it challenging for Dyson to justify its higher cost.

Despite these challenges, Dyson’s entry into the premium headphone market showcases the company’s commitment to expanding its product portfolio and targeting a new segment of consumers. The headphones’ unique design, customization options, and extended battery life may appeal to those seeking an alternative to established brands like Apple.

As Dyson continues to refine its audio products and address the identified drawbacks, it has the potential to become a significant player in the high-end headphone market. The company’s reputation for innovation and quality may help it attract consumers willing to invest in a premium audio experience.

