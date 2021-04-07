New Digital Markets Unit launched in the UK

The UK Government has launched its new Digital Markets Units in the UK, the new regulator is designed to keep an eye on tech companies like Facebook and Google.

The Digital Markets Units is part of the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK, you can see more details about it below.

The Digital Markets Unit (DMU), based in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), will oversee plans to give consumers more choice and control over their data, promote online competition and crack down on unfair practices which can often leave businesses and consumers with less choice and more expensive goods and services.

Online platforms bring huge benefits for businesses and society. They make work easier and quicker and help people stay in touch. But there is a consensus that the concentration of power among a small number of firms is curtailing growth and having negative impacts on consumers and businesses which rely on them.

