New Dacia Jogger HYBRID 140 unveiled

Dacia has launched its first-ever hybrid in the UK, the Dacia Jogger HYBRID 140, the car comes with a 1.6-litre petrol engine and twin electric motors, and there is also a 1.2kWh battery.

The new Dacia Jogger HYBRID 140 is available in a choice of two trim levels, Extreme SE Trim and Shadow Grey.

The Jogger HYBRID 140 features a normally aspirated 90hp 1.6-litre petrol engine, twin electric motors (50hp engine and a high voltage starter/generator) and a multi-mode automatic transmission, combined with a 1.2kWh (230V) battery. These components work together to deliver full electric start and instantaneous torque, smooth electric-only driving, and a choice of driving modes to suit different conditions. The drivetrain produces a highly usable 140hp enabling 0-62mph in 10.1 seconds, yet CO 2 emissions only reach up to 112g/km, returning up to 56.5 mpg (WLTP combined).

Regenerative braking, combined with the high energy recovery of the 1.2 kWh (230V) battery allow the Jogger HYBRID 140 to spend up to 80 per cent of its time on urban roads in full-electric mode, thereby saving up to 40 per cent on fuel compared to an equivalent petrol-only model. Better still, this technology ensures customers can enjoy significant savings without altering the way they drive as there’s no requirement to plug it in to charge.

You can find out more details about the new Dacia Jogger HYBRID 140 over ay Dacia at the link below, pricing for the car starts at £22,595.

Source Dacia





