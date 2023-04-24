New Cupra Tavascan SUV unveiled

Cupra has unveiled its new SUV, the Cupra Tavascan, and as we can see from the photos this is a coupe SUV, the car will come with 335 horsepower and 501lb of torque, this will be from the dual motor version.

There will also be a single-motor version of the new Cupra Tavascan which will have 282 horsepower and the car will be launching in 2024, you can see more details about this new Cupra below.

The CUPRA Tavascan represents the impulse for a new striking design language: the exterior design delivers athletic and sporty proportions. From the front, the matrix LED with the three-triangle eye signature is instantly recognisable. The interior is a piece of architecture thanks to the characterful central spine together with the slim air vents – almost invisible.

As an emotional and driving oriented SUV, the CUPRA Tavascan features DCC Sport dynamic chassis technology, sport suspension and progressive steering. These attributes, and the addition of performance tyres mounted on 21’’ forged alloy wheels deliver a unique sporty driving experience.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the brand’s first all-electric SUV coupe will be available with two power outputs: 210kW (286PS) and 250kW (340PS); the higher power output version adds dual-motor all-wheel drive, delivering performance with maximum traction. The CUPRA Tavascan VZ can reach 50km/h in just 2.4seconds (0 to 100km/h in just 5.6 seconds).

You can find out more information about the new Cupra Tavascan over at Cupra at the link below, the car is expected to launch next year and we should have some details on pricing and closer to launch.

Source Cupra





