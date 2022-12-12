New ABT Cupra Formula E race car unveiled

Cupra has announced a new partnership with ABT and the two companies will compete in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E as ABT Cupra.

The new ABT Cupra race car has been unveiled and the two companies will race as the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team during the 2023 championship.

“Racing is at the core of CUPRA’s DNA, and at CUPRA we go out to win,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA. “It’s the right time to take the next leap forward and join the world’s greatest electric motorsport competition, and I can’t wait to see the ABT CUPRA Formula E team competing in the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities. Joining the Formula E, a unique motorsport platform, underlines our ambition of becoming a truly global relevant brand, with the aim of inspiring the world from Barcelona.”

With team drivers Robin Frijns (Netherlands) and Nico Müller (Switzerland) signed up for 2023, the ABT CUPRA Formula E team’s participation in the “KönigKlasse” of all electric performance racing platforms will have a huge impact on the brand thanks to the global visibility and technical innovation capabilities that Formula E provides. Both ABT and CUPRA will reinforce their relationship as main partners in the team and Mahindra Racing will supply the powertrain technology.

You can find out more details about the new Cupra Formula E Team over at the Cupra website at the link below.

Source Cupra





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals