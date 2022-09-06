Cupra Leon gets two new engine options

Cupra has announced that it is launching two new engine options for its Cupra Leon, both these new engines are petrol and there is a choice of 150PS or 190PS.

Both engine options of the Leon will be available with the choice of either a manual or a DSG-auto gearbox.

“The CUPRA Leon is already a king on the road, but we’re always developing the vehicle to maximise the offering for our customers, making it more customisable and grow its sales targets,” said Kai Vogler, Vice-president for Sales and Marketing at CUPRA. “With the introduction of these engines, our ambition is to achieve a big success with the CUPRA Leon, as we have done with the Formentor.”

The newest additions to the CUPRA Leon will also introduce a generously equipped V1 trim level, further enhancing the value of the Leon family.

Standard equipment will include 18” Machined sport black and silver alloy wheels, LED headlight and taillights, a 12” infotainment system with navigation and Full Link smartphone integration, CUPRA drive profile selection, KESSY Advanced keyless entry and start, Predictive and Adaptive Cruise Control and a rear diffuser with twin exhaust pipes.

You can find out more information about the new Cupra Leon engine options over at the Cupra website at the link below.

Source Cupra

