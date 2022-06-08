Cupra Urban Rebel EV unveiled

Cupra has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Cupra Urban Rebel and the car is coming in 2025. Cupra also unveiled the Cupra Terramar and the Cupra Tavascan.

The Cupra Urban Rebel is a front-wheel-drive electric vehicle, the car is designed to be a high-performance urban vehicle.

In 2025, CUPRA will bring the UrbanRebel – its Urban Electric Car – to the market. A vehicle that will take CUPRA far beyond its traditional boundaries. The UrbanRebel is driven by emotion, designed, and developed for a more rebellious electric world.

The front-wheel drive Urban Electric Car uses the Volkswagen Group’s MEB Small platform to deliver an emotional, high-performance urban vehicle.

“The CUPRA UrbanRebel will be the biggest project for our company in the upcoming years, since it is key for our transformation as a fully electric brand. We are leading the cluster development, the family of vehicles that will democratise sustainable urban mobility, for different brands within the Volkswagen Group”, said Werner Tietz, Vice-President for Research & Development at CUPRA.

You can find out more details about the new Cupra Urban Rebel over at the Cupra website at the link below. The car certainly looks very interesting from the photos and we are looking forward to finding out more information about it.

