New Cupra electric SUV launching in 2024

Cupra has revealed that it will be launching a new electric SUV in 2024 and the car will use the company’s next-generation PHEV technology.

The new electric SUV will be available with a range of different powertrains including PHEV and mHEV options.

CUPRA’s unstoppable impulse continues as the unconventional challenger brand accelerates its roll out of electrified vehicles with the introduction of an all-new SUV to take on the incredibly competitive compact SUV segment.

The all-new electrified SUV will be around 4.5m long, allowing both the design and engineering teams to develop a vehicle that incorporates the essence of the CUPRA brand, while offering the perfect proportions to be highly competitive in the challenging A-segment.

The SUV will integrate mHEV and PHEV powertrain technology; the plug-in hybrid variant will benefit from a new generation PHEV technology giving it the ability to travel around 100km on all-electric mode.

The all-new electrified SUV will be produced together with the Audi Q3 Sportback in Hungary at the Györ facilities, starting from 2024.

You can find out more details about the new Cupra electric SUV over at the Cupra website at the link below, it will be coming in 2024. We are looking forward to finding out more details about this new electric vehicle.

Source Cupra

