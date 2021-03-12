New BMW M3 Competition hits the track (Video)

The new BMW M3 Competition and BMW M4 Competition were made official this week, we have already seen a video of the new M4 and now it is the turn of the BMW M4.
Chris Harris from Top Gear gives us a look at the design of the new M3 Competition and also a look a the car on the track.
The BMW M3 Competition comes with a 3.0 litre six cylinder in line engine that produces 510 horsepower, the car has a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.9 seconds.
It also has an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour, the M3 starts at and the £74,775 and M4 starts at £76,055.
Source & Image Credit: Top Gear
