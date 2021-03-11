How fast is the new BMW M4 Competition (Video)

Yesterday the new M3 Competition Sedan and BMW M4 Competition Coupe we made official yesterday and now we get to have a look at the M4 Competition.
The BMW M4 Competition features a 3.0 litre six cylinder inline engine with 510 horsepower and a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.9 seconds. Mat Watson from Car Wow tests out the new M4 Competition, lets find out what it is like.
As we can see from the video the new M4 Competition managed a 0 to 60 time of 3.66 seconds, the car also comes with an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour.
Pricing for the new M4 Competition starts at £76,055 in the UK, the M3 Competition is slightly cheaper at £74,775.
Source & Image Credit: CarWow / YouTube
