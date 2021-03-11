How fast is the new BMW M4 Competition (Video)

Yesterday the new M3 Competition Sedan and BMW M4 Competition Coupe we made official yesterday and now we get to have a look at the M4 Competition.

The BMW M4 Competition features a 3.0 litre six cylinder inline engine with 510 horsepower and a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.9 seconds. Mat Watson from Car Wow tests out the new M4 Competition, lets find out what it is like.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the new M4 Competition managed a 0 to 60 time of 3.66 seconds, the car also comes with an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour.

Pricing for the new M4 Competition starts at £76,055 in the UK, the M3 Competition is slightly cheaper at £74,775.

Source & Image Credit: CarWow / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals