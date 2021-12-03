New BMW Digital Key lands on Android smartphones

BMW has announced that the new BMW Digital Key is now available for Android smartphones, the key can be used to lock and unlock your vehicle and more.

The new digital key is available for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, and Singapore.

It is also available for the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Galaxy S21+ in France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, United States.

Together with its partners BMW – in the context of the Car Connectivity Consortium – is continuing to press ahead with the development and distribution of the BMW Digital Key. Now the BMW digital key will be available for Android operating system-based smartphones. With this update, the number of compatible smartphone models is increasing and thus also the pool of BMW drivers who will be able to use the BMW Digital Key in the future. The BMW Digital Key is now available for Android smartphones, starting with Samsung Galaxy S21 Series and Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

With the BMW Digital Key, customers can easily unlock and lock their BMW simply by holding their smartphone next to the handle of the driver’s door. The engine can also be started when the mobile phone is placed in the BMW wireless charging compartment. To ensure maximum ease of use and security, the BMW Digital Key is stored on the secure element of the smartphone. It can be easily configured via My BMW app and is then available as an option for almost all BMW models. In the next release, it will be possible to pass the key on to five friends. The functionalities of the BMW Digital Key Plus based on ultra-wide band will also be introduced for Android smartphones in a future release.

