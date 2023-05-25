New BMW 5 Series Sedan unveiled

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan is now official is official and the range includes various models including the new BMW i5 EV, plus a range of petrol and diesel models, more details on the models are below.

The lineup includes the BMEW i5 eDrive40, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive, BMW 530e, BMW 550e, BMW 520i, BMW 530i, BMW 530i XDrive, BMW 540i, 520d and the BMW 520d xDrive.

A clear and reduced design language emphasises the new 5 Series Sedan’s sporty elegance and presence. Compared to the predecessor model, the new edition has grown in length by 97 millimetres to 5,060 millimetres, in width by 32 millimetres to 1,900 millimetres and in height by 36 millimetres to 1,515 millimetres. Its wheelbase was lengthened by 20 millimetres to 2,995 millimetres.

The front view of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan is characterised by a modern interpretation of the twin headlights and BMW kidney grille. LED elements arranged almost vertically serve as turn indicators and daytime driving lights. The BMW kidney grille, which projects far forward, features a wide surround and optional BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting.

You can find out more details about the new BMW 5 Series over at VMW at the link below and the first cars will be available in October 2023 with some models coming next year.

