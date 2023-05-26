New BMW 5 Series comes with AirConsole gaming platform

BMW recently announced their new 5 Series range including the new BMW i5 and now they have also revealed that the new 5 Series will come with the AirConsole gaming platform.

The AirConsole platform will bring in-car gaming to the new 5 Series range and BMW is expected to bring the AirConsole platform to more of their cars in the future.

The BMW Group is partnering with the gaming platform AirConsole to bring a unique kind of in-car gaming to the road for the first time in the new BMW 5 Series. It allows the driver and passengers to play so-called casual games while the vehicle is stationary as a way of passing time while waiting for the vehicle to charge, for example. In addition to the new BMW 5 Series, the AirConsole app will be successively offered in other BMW vehicles*. Exclusively for the launch of the new BMW 5 Series, a BMW i5 with a unique gaming look designed by BMW Group Design is being presented. This livery transforms the BMW 5 Series saloon into the ultimate gaming station not only technically, but also visually.

For the in-car gaming experience, the players simply need their smartphone, which acts as a controller, and the BMW Curved Display. After starting the AirConsole app in the vehicle, the connection between the smartphone and the vehicle is intuitively established by scanning a QR code on the Curved Display. Then players can get straight down to playing. The AirConsole app supports multiple players simultaneously. The rear passengers can also participate in the in-car gaming fun during stops. In general, it is possible to play alone or with all vehicle occupants together or in competition mode.

You can find out more details about the new BMW 5 Series and also the AirConsole gaming platform over at BMW’s website at the link below.

Source BMW



