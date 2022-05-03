New Bentley launching 10th May

Bentley has revealed that they will be adding a new model to their luxury car lineup later this month, the carmaker will unveil this new model on the 10th of May.

The company has said that this will be the fifth model in their range and there are rumors that this may be a long-wheelbase version of their Bentayga SUV.

The luxury car maker shared a teaser photo of the car above, it could possibly be a new version of their SUV, or it may be a completely different model.

Bentley will announce a fifth model to join its portfolio of luxury cars at 12:30 BST on Tuesday 10th May. The company’s designers, engineers and craftspeople have gone to new lengths to combine luxury, technology and performance in a way that only Bentley can deliver. With an extra dimension of on-board wellness, the new model will sit in sumptuous comfort at the pinnacle of its range and deliver a breadth of capabilities beyond anything previously offered.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly what this new Bentley car will be, we will let you know. You can find out more details over at the Bentley website at the link below.

Source Bentley

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals