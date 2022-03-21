Mulliner Bentley Bentayga Space Edition unveiled

Bentley has unveiled a one-off version of its Bentayga SUV, the Mulliner Bentley Bentayga Space Edition, the car was commissioned by Bentley Orlando.

The new Mulliner Bentley Bentayga Space Edition is a one-off creation with a range of special features, more details are below.

Bentley Orlando has used Mulliner’s extensive capability to produce a bespoke space-themed Bentayga Speed for one of its customers. Using feature content from Mulliner’s personal commissioning guide and a number of bespoke elements, the resulting Bentayga Speed is a stunning individual example of the craftsmanship associated with Mulliner.

The exterior paint shade of Cypress is famously familiar from the launch of the first generation Continental GT in 2003. The dark metallic grey with subtle green undertones creates a dark, stone-like exterior, with visual presence increased by the use of Blackline Specification – replacing all exterior brightware with gloss black version. Orange Flame accents to the gloss carbon fibre Styling Specification take inspiration from comet dust trails racing across the night sky, and add a bright contrast to the Cypress paintwork. The combination provides a unique backdrop for the bespoke interior.

