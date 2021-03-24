New Bentley Continental GT Speed revealed

Bentley has taken the wraps of its new Bentley Continental GT Speed and the car comes with a 6.0 litre W12 TSI engine that produces and impressive 650 horsepower and 664 lb.ft of torque.

The new Continental GT Speed comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.6 seconds and it features a top speed of 208 miles per hour.

“The new Continental GT Speed represents the very pinnacle of performance grand touring. This new model is the most powerful expression of Continental GT values, exciting and dynamic, with unique Speed detailing to enhance the ownership experience and offering customers more control over the character of the car.

“The world’s most luxurious Grand Tourer is now truly more capable than ever before, with a new sportier edge which will appeal to performance-focused drivers. The Speed is the latest chapter in the Continental GT story, helping Bentley customers to create their own extraordinary journeys.”

The car comes with 22 inch Speed wheels and sports sills and it features an interior with Alcantara and hide in a choice of 15 colors and 11 combinations.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley Continental GT Speed over at Bentley at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Bentley

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals