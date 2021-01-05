New Bentley Bentayga Hybrid unveiled

Bentley has unveiled a new Bentley Bentayga Hybrid SUV, the car comes with a 3.0 litre twin turbo V6 petrol engine which produces 443 horsepower and 516 lb ft of torque.

The SUV comes with an all electric range of 31 miles and a combined range of 536 miles, and the car features a 94 kW E motor with 126 horsepower.

A 3.0 litre twin turbocharged V6 engine supplements the E Motor when additional torque is required or when speeds above 84 mph are requested. To warn pedestrians of the vehicle’s near silent movement, a dedicated speaker emits an exterior sound at low speeds.

The Bentayga Hybrid not only has different drive modes but can also use the information stored via the Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Navigation system to achieve the very best efficiency, via feedback through the throttle pedal.

You can find out more information about the new Bentley Bentayga Hybrid SUV over at Bentley at the link below.

Source Bentley

