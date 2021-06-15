New Beats Studio Buds headphones are official (Video)

We have been hearing rumors about the new Beats Studio Buds headphones for a while, Apple has now made them official and they will retail for $149.99.

The Studio Buds will come in a choice of three different colors, black, red and white and the headphones with with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Thea new Beats headphones come with up to eight hours of listing time on a single charge and a total of 24 hours listening time with the charging case. The case can recharge the headphones twice and if you need a quick charge, you can get an extra hour of usage by charging them for just 5 minutes.

Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact design, through an entirely customized acoustic platform. The result — immersive sound that pulls the emotion of music from the studio to your ears to keep you going all day long.

You can find out more details about the new Beats Studio Buds over at the Beats website at the link below, the headphones are now available to buy from Apple.

Source Beats

